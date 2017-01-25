DEF LEPPARD Guitarist PHIL COLLEN On Decision To Film Upcoming Concert Film In Detroit - “We Said, Let’s Record The Most Ravenous Audience On That Tour And The First Sellout"

Def Leppard excited and thrilled fans nationwide with their massive 55-plus city summer 2016 North American tour. The band will now share their masterful performance on DVD and Blu-ray. On February 10th, Eagle Rock Entertainment will release their epic concert film, And There Will Be A Next Time - Live From Detroit, on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, and Digital Video.

Guitarist Phil Collen spoke to Guitar World about the upcoming release.

Asked what made the band decide to do a live project, Phil states: “During this last tour, everyone - including the band - was saying this was the best they had ever heard Def Leppard. We knew we had to document it. We had also done Live: In The Round, In Your Face back in 1987 and knew we needed to update it. It was a no-brainer. But there was no real concept voyage behind it.

“The first real sellout on the last tour was in Detroit, which has always been a brilliant market for the band. So we said, let’s record the most ravenous audience on that tour and the first sellout and update the whole thing, since it was all going so well. That was it.”

With two prestigious Diamond Awards to their credit, Def Leppard continues to stand tall in the music industry and deliver some of the most iconic rock melodies and memorable anthems of all time. Most recently, their 2015 self-titled album featured singles “Dangerous” and “Let’s Go” which hit #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart.

Filmed at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI, And There Will Be A Next Time - Live From Detroit is an incredible showcase that captures the electrifying energy and power of Def Leppard live today. As the sun began to set over a frenzied Detroit crowd, Def Leppard’s legendary hooks and anthemic rock served up an audiovisual feast second to none. The audience were served hit after hit with fan favourites from across their iconic career.

Said front man Joe Elliott: “I had this idea that we should film one of the shows from the 2016 tour because apart from the ‘Viva Hysteria’ shows, we hadn’t actually had a live performance filmed since 1988. With a new album out that was being so well received, it was just a case of where to do it. From the second the house lights went down, we could see the sun setting from the stage, and the energy from the crowd just seemed to intensify. It was a good choice and a great way to document Def Leppard in 2016.”

As a bonus, the DVD set will include the official music videos for “Let’s Go”, “Dangerous”, and “Man Enough”, and the lyric video for “Let’s Go”.

In anticipation of the DVD release, Def Leppard and Eagle Rock Entertainment recently launched a special PledgeMusic pre-order. Fans who participate will gain early access to a few select tracks, including “Dangerous” and “Rock On” as well as exclusive merchandise from PledgeMusic.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

“Let’s Go”

“Animal”

“Let It Go”

“Dangerous”

“Foolin’”

“Love Bites”

“Armaggeddon It”

“Rock On”

“Man Enough”

Disc 2:

“Rocket”

“Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”

“Switch 625”

Medley: “Hysteria” / “Heroes”

“Let’s Get Rocked

“Pour Some Sugar On Me”

“Rock Of Ages”

“Photograph”

“Let’s Go”:

“Animal”:

“Photograph”:

Def Leppard will return to the road this spring for a three month run across North America. The Live Nation promoted outing will storm through cities across parts of the US and Canada. This new leg of dates follows the groups massive 70+ city 2016 tour and is set to kick off on April 8th in Manchester, NH and wrap on June 25th in Indianapolis, IN. Joining Def Leppard on select dates are Poison and Tesla. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Tour dates:

April

8 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

10 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre *

12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

14 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

15 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

19 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

21 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Sanford Premier Center

24 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

26 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Cneter **

27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

29 - Ft Myers, FL - Fort Rock ***

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville ***

May

2 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

3 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

5 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

6 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion ***

24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma ***

27 - San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest ***

29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

31 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

June

2 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

3 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *

6 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *

7 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

9 - Seattle, WA - White River Amph

10 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

14 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Bank Arena

16 - San Diego, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre

17 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - ASANA Amphitheatre

21 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center **

22 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

24 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center

• Def Leppard only

** Def Leppard and Poison only, no Tesla

*** Def Leppard festival dates