DEF LEPPARD Guitarist Phil Collen Reflects On Early Days - “It Was Never A Business For Us - We Were A Gang”

In a new interview with Long Island Press, Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen talks about their upcoming tour with Poison and Tesla and reflects on the early days of the band. Here are a few excerpts from the chat:

Long Island Press: Def Leppard turns 40 this year. What do you owe your longevity to?

Collen: “In a nutshell, it comes from our parents and our backgrounds. Our parents were in World War II. That generation gave us our value system, they passed that down to us. We always joke about Monty Python and The Holy Grail, that joke where he says, ‘Oh, it’s just a flesh wound.’ They instilled that in us. When Rick Allen lost his arm, he quoted that. But they taught us to just work hard. If we wanted to be an okay band, that’s fine. But if we were going to be a great band, we all knew we had to work very hard.”

Long Island Press: The fact that you never considered another drummer for the band after Rick Allen lost his arm in a car accident and waited for him to heal and learn how to play with his single arm and both feet speaks to that kind of loyalty and brotherhood, that same value system. Do you agree?

Collen: “Well, I think anyone would have done the same. We were in the middle of recording an album, so we were able to go on without him for a while. Then we went on tour and he missed the first show. But you’re right, it was never a business for us. We were a gang. We were friends first. We slept on each other’s couches.”

Tour dates:

April

8 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

10 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre *

12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

14 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

15 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

19 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

21 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Sanford Premier Center

24 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

26 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Cneter **

27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

29 - Ft Myers, FL - Fort Rock ***

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville ***

May

2 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

3 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

5 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

6 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion ***

24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma ***

27 - San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest ***

29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

31 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

June

2 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

3 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *

6 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *

7 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

9 - Seattle, WA - White River Amph

10 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

14 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Bank Arena

16 - San Diego, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre

17 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - ASANA Amphitheatre

21 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center **

22 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

24 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center

• Def Leppard only

** Def Leppard and Poison only, no Tesla

*** Def Leppard festival dates