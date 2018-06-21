DEF LEPPARD Guitarist PHIL COLLEN Talks New Music - "We've Actually Started Recording"

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen was recently interviewed by Meltdown on Detroit radio station WRIF 101.1 FM. During their on-air chat, Collen revealed that the band has begun work on the follow-up to 2015's self-titled album.

"Always working on stuff," said the 60 year old guitarist. "We've got three (songs) on the go already. Joe's (Elliott, vocalist) got one, Sav's (Rick Savage, bass player) got one, I've got another one. We've actually started recording 'em. You can do this stuff all the time; you can do it on your laptop now — you don't have to be in a studio, per se. So, yeah, you can actually get it moving and started already. So, yeah, we've actually started the next thing and I love the direction of it. When you do it over a period of time, you can actually get a bit more in it. When you cram it all in, it gets sometimes a little limited."

Asked what inspires him to write music at this point in his life, Collen answered, "Everything. It could be a movie, it could be a book, it could be… you meet someone or you hear other music — any kind of music; it could be some Indian classical thing, it could be just jamming with Joe Satriani and John Petrucci. Things like that would definitely get some inspiration flowing. So it's always something different, and I think that's the beauty of it — your receptors are open, and all this other stuff comes in at different times. It's really cool."

Def Leppard is currently touring The United States with Journey, their next show is July 1st at Sun Trust Park in Atlanta, GA. Click here for a list of all remaining tour dates.