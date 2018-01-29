DEF LEPPARD Guitarist PHIL COLLEN To Be Interviewed On The Doc G. Show

Assistant professor by day and talk show radio host by night, Ben Gordon records and produces The Doc G. Show from his office in the Brooks College of Health in between lesson plans, reports Liliana Kendall of Spinnaker. On this week’s episode, Gordon will interview Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.

Typically airing on 95.5 WSKR Spinnaker Radio Wednesdays at 7 p.m., The Doc G. Show‘s latest episode will air tomorrow, January 30th at 7 p.m. If you can’t catch the interview on Tuesday night, be sure to stream it on Gordon’s website.

Gordon interviewed Delta Deep, Collen’s blues supergroup, which includes Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots. They discussed the group’s sophomore album, Eastcoast Live, and their upcoming tour. Gordon and Collen then move on to talking about Def Leppard and their music recently becoming available on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Later this spring, Def Leppard will be touring with fellow '80s rock powerhouse Journey. Lastly, Gordon touched on Collen’s healthy, active lifestyle and talked about his veganism and sobriety. Learn more at this location.

The G3 tour, featuring Joe Satriani, Phil Collen (Def Leppard), and John Petrucci (Dream Theater), landed at the Orpheum in Los Angeles on January 19th. Guests that night included vocalist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion) and drummer Chad Smith (Chickenfoot, Red Hot Chili Peppers).

Check out fan-filmed video from the event below:

Upcoming G3 Tour Dates featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Phil Collen:

January

30 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

31 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

February

1 - Pompano Beach Amphitheatre - Pompano Beach, FL

2 - Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall - Fort Myers, FL

3 - Mahaffey Theater - St. Petersberg, FL

6 - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium - Raleigh, NC

8 - Toyota Presents Oakdale - Wallingford, CT

9 - Landmark Theatre - Syracuse, NY

10 - Palace Theatre - Albany, NY

11 - The Palace Theatre - Greensburg, PA

14 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC

15 - Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MA

16 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

17 - Merriam Theater - Philadelphia, PA

18 - New Jersey Performing Arts Center - Newark, NJ

20 - Auditorium Theatre - Rochester, NY

21 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

22 - Hard Rock Live - Northfield, OH

23 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

24 - State Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

25 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI