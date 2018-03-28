DEF LEPPARD Guitarist VIVIAN CAMPBELL Becomes Northern Ireland Hospice Ambassador; Video

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell has become the latest celebrity ambassador for the Northern Ireland Hospice, reports Belfast Live.

Campbell, who grew up in Belfast, confirmed his new role prior to a concert in London last weekend, where he met with Northern Ireland Hospice Chairperson Margaret Butler.

A former Rathmore Grammar School pupil, Vivian joins other celebrity Ambassadors at Northern Ireland Hospice that include Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, TV personality Eamonn Holmes, young golf prodigy Tom McKibbin and Everton FC Ladies player Simone Magill.

The 55-year-old, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2013, said: "I’ve always considered myself to be blessed in my music career and it makes me proud that an organization such as Northern Ireland Hospice recognize this and have asked that I represent what they do. I have personal experience too with my battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and I can empathize with patients and families on their journeys. Northern Ireland Hospice is a wonderful organization that I am happy to support and highlight the palliative care services it provides."

