DEF LEPPARD Guitarist VIVIAN CAMPBELL Talks LAST IN LINE - "We Wrote The Songs The Exact Same Way Had Written Songs For The Holy Diver Album"

Kris Engelhart at BackstageAxxess recently caught up with guitarist Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard, Last In Line). He talks about his ongoing cancer treatment, songwriting for Last In Line, and the upcoming Def Leppard tour. Check out the interview below.

Last In Line have confirmed a string of East Coast US tour dates in March/April. The shows are listed below.

March

24 - Mexicali Live - Teaneck, NJ

25 - The Space - Westbury, NY

30 - Venu - Buffalo, NY

31 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

April

1 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

On December 3rd, 2016 Last In Line performed at the Limelight in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Quality fan-filmed video from Campbell's hometown show can be viewed below.