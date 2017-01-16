DEF LEPPARD Guitarist Vivian Campbell’s LAST IN LINE Announce East Coast US Dates
January 16, 2017, an hour ago
Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell's Last In Line have confirmed a string of East Coast US tour dates in March/April. The shows are listed below.
March
24 - Mexicali Live - Teaneck, NJ
25 - The Space - Westbury, NY
30 - Venu - Buffalo, NY
31 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY
April
1 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA
On December 3rd, Last In Line performed at the Limelight in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Quality fan-filmed video from Campbell's hometown show can be viewed below.