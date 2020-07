Hard rock legends Def Leppard have posted a High N’ Dry Album Facts Video below. Singer Joe Elliott called the 1981 album produced by Robert John "Mutt" Lange (AC/DC), an “enormous learning curve, but it sounded punchy and professional and generally speaking, it was the start of where we wanted to go.”

High N’ Dry sits at double platinum (2 million copies sold) in the US and platinum (100,000 copies sold) in Canada.