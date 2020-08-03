DEF LEPPARD - Hysteria Album Facts Video Streaming

Hard rock legends, Def Leppard, celebrate 33 years since the release of their 1987 album, Hysteria, with a new "Album Facts" video. Watch below:

The Stadium Tour, featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint statement from the bands reads as follows: "We are excited to share our new dates for The Stadium Tour. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021."

New 2021 dates:

June

19 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark

24 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

26 - Miami, FL - Hardrock Stadium

27 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

July

3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium

6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

8 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

15- Flushing, NY - Citifield

17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

August

7 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field

9 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

12 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field

15 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

17 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

20 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Park

24 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

26 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

28 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller Park

29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

September

3 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium

7 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

10 - San Francisco, CA - Oracie Park

12 - San Diego, CA - PETCO Park