DEF LEPPARD Invite Fans To Be Part Of "We All Need Christmas" Video

November 27, 2018, an hour ago

Def Leppard has issued the following invitation to their fans: "Listen to our new song 'We All Need Christmas' here and celebrate the holidays with Def Leppard. Post a video set lip-syncing the lyrics or sing the song. Go solo or do it with your family and friends. Your video could be featured in Def Leppard's official music video."

All videos must be submitted by end of day on December 10th. 

In live news, catch Def Leppard in concert at the following shows:

December  
1 - 3 Arena - Dublin, Ireland
2 - SSE Arena - Belfast, Ireland
4 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom
6 - O2 Arena - London, United Kingdom
8 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom
9 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle, United Kingdom
11 - SSE Hydro Arena - Glasgow, United Kingdom  
12 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom  
14 - Fly DSA Arena - Sheffield, United Kingdom  
15 - Echo Arena - Liverpool, United Kingdom
17 - Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom  
18 - SSE Arena Wembley - London, United Kingdom  

June
6 - Sweden Rock Festival - Sölvesborg, Sweden  
9 - Rockfest - Helsinki, Finland  
11 - Slagmarken - Sonderborg, Denmark  
14 - Download Festival - Donington Park, United Kingdo
17 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic  
19 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy
20 - Rock The Ring Festival - Hinwil, Switzerland
22 - HellFest - Clisson, France
23 - Graspop Festival - Dessel, Belgium  
27 - Trondheim Rocks - Trondheim, Norway
29 - Tons Of Rock Festival - Oslo, Norway

July
2 - Zitadelle - Berlin, Germany
3 - Merkur Spiel-Arena - Dusseldorf, Germany  
5 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany



