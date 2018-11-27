DEF LEPPARD Invite Fans To Be Part Of "We All Need Christmas" Video
November 27, 2018, an hour ago
Def Leppard has issued the following invitation to their fans: "Listen to our new song 'We All Need Christmas' here and celebrate the holidays with Def Leppard. Post a video set lip-syncing the lyrics or sing the song. Go solo or do it with your family and friends. Your video could be featured in Def Leppard's official music video."
All videos must be submitted by end of day on December 10th.
In live news, catch Def Leppard in concert at the following shows:
December
1 - 3 Arena - Dublin, Ireland
2 - SSE Arena - Belfast, Ireland
4 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom
6 - O2 Arena - London, United Kingdom
8 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom
9 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle, United Kingdom
11 - SSE Hydro Arena - Glasgow, United Kingdom
12 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom
14 - Fly DSA Arena - Sheffield, United Kingdom
15 - Echo Arena - Liverpool, United Kingdom
17 - Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom
18 - SSE Arena Wembley - London, United Kingdom
June
6 - Sweden Rock Festival - Sölvesborg, Sweden
9 - Rockfest - Helsinki, Finland
11 - Slagmarken - Sonderborg, Denmark
14 - Download Festival - Donington Park, United Kingdo
17 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
19 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy
20 - Rock The Ring Festival - Hinwil, Switzerland
22 - HellFest - Clisson, France
23 - Graspop Festival - Dessel, Belgium
27 - Trondheim Rocks - Trondheim, Norway
29 - Tons Of Rock Festival - Oslo, Norway
July
2 - Zitadelle - Berlin, Germany
3 - Merkur Spiel-Arena - Dusseldorf, Germany
5 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany