DEF LEPPARD Invite Fans To Be Part Of "We All Need Christmas" Video

Def Leppard has issued the following invitation to their fans: "Listen to our new song 'We All Need Christmas' here and celebrate the holidays with Def Leppard. Post a video set lip-syncing the lyrics or sing the song. Go solo or do it with your family and friends. Your video could be featured in Def Leppard's official music video."

All videos must be submitted by end of day on December 10th.

In live news, catch Def Leppard in concert at the following shows:

December

1 - 3 Arena - Dublin, Ireland

2 - SSE Arena - Belfast, Ireland

4 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom

6 - O2 Arena - London, United Kingdom

8 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom

9 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle, United Kingdom

11 - SSE Hydro Arena - Glasgow, United Kingdom

12 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

14 - Fly DSA Arena - Sheffield, United Kingdom

15 - Echo Arena - Liverpool, United Kingdom

17 - Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom

18 - SSE Arena Wembley - London, United Kingdom

June

6 - Sweden Rock Festival - Sölvesborg, Sweden

9 - Rockfest - Helsinki, Finland

11 - Slagmarken - Sonderborg, Denmark

14 - Download Festival - Donington Park, United Kingdo

17 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

19 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy

20 - Rock The Ring Festival - Hinwil, Switzerland

22 - HellFest - Clisson, France

23 - Graspop Festival - Dessel, Belgium

27 - Trondheim Rocks - Trondheim, Norway

29 - Tons Of Rock Festival - Oslo, Norway

July

2 - Zitadelle - Berlin, Germany

3 - Merkur Spiel-Arena - Dusseldorf, Germany

5 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany