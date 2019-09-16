DEF LEPPARD - JOE ELLIOTT Gets His Portrait Painted For Chairty; Time-Lapse Video

Def Leppard have released the new video below, featuring pro-shot live and behind-the-scenes footage from their Sin City Residency. In the clip, frontman Joe Elliott poses for a portrait to be painted in his hotel room!

In live news, Def Leppard's next show is September 21st at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of the iHeart Radio Music Festival. To view their complete tour schedule,