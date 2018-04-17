DEF LEPPARD – JOE ELLIOTT To Debut Songs From The Vault On SiriusXM On Thursday

In his youth, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott was creatively influenced by the music of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. From legendary acts like T. Rex, Mott The Hoople, David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and so many others. Each month, listen to Elliott play “Deep Tracks” from his personal music collection.

Expect to hear songs from Joe’s vault and some of the stories behind them. You can also see Def Leppard on tour this summer. Promising to be the tour of the year, two of the world’s greatest rock bands – Def Leppard and Journey- are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour composed of both stadium and arena concerts, and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their greatest hits.

Joe Elliot’s Songs From The Vault will premiere on Thursday, April 19th at 4 PM EST on SiriusXM’s DeepTracks (Ch. 27).

Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour. Promising to be one of the top tours of the year, the North American trek will be composed of both stadium and arena concerts, with half of the shows being closed by Journey and half by Def Leppard. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off May 21st in Hartford, Connecticut, at the XL Center and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”

The 58-city tour will hit ten stadiums - Toronto’s Rogers Centre; Atlanta’s Sun Trust Park; Detroit’s Comerica Park; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; Denver’s Coors Field; Minneapolis’ Target Field; Boston’s Fenway Park; St. Louis’ Busch Stadium; San Francisco’s AT&T Park; and San Diego’s Petco Park - as well as world-famous arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, California.

Def Leppard / Journey dates:

May

21 - Hartford, CT - XL Center**

23 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

26 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center**

28 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

30 - Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena

June

1 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

5 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

6 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

9 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center**

13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

16 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

July

1 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park

3 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

6 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

7 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

9 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

11 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

13 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

14 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field**

16 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

19 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

23 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena**

25 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center**

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

28 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome**

August

11 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park**

13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

15 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

20 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

22 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

24 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

27 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

31 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

September

1 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center**

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena**

21 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park

23 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

29 - Seattle, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

** Not ticketed by Ticketmaster

UMe has announced details for Def Leppard - Live At Abbey Road Studios, an exclusive, limited edition vinyl release for Record Store Day 2018, taking place this Saturday, April 21st. Limited to 4,000 copies, the 12" single includes three tracks recorded at Abbey Road in 2008 and never before released.

Tracklisting:

Side 1:

"C'mon C'mon"

"Rock On"

Side 2:

"Rocket"

Visit RecordStoreDay.com to find your local shops.