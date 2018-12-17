DEF LEPPARD / JOURNEY Tour Lands On Pollstar's 2018 Top 10 North American Tours List

Pollstar continues to be regarded as the most credible source and final word for box office data. Pollstar’s rankings, which are based on data that is reported to Pollstar, are an important marketing tool for agents and venues, and talent buyers and others depend on box office histories to make informed business choices.

Pollstar received, inputted and verified more than 44,000 records, including a record-setting total gross reported of more than $10.4 billion, and 152.1 million tickets sold this year.

Pollstar's Top 100 Worldwide Tours totaled $5.6 billion US dollars with 59.8 million tickets sold compiled from 3,691 event records. The Top Ten of the Worldwide Tours chart surpassed $2 billion in grosses for the first time.

Pollstar’s Top 100 North American tours totaled $3.7 billion U.S. dollars with 40.0 million tickets sold compiled from 3,025 event records.

2018 Top 10 Worldwide Tours:

Gross / Artist / Tickets Sold

432.4 - Ed Sheeran - 4,860,482

345.1 - Taylor Swift - 2,888,892

254.1 - Jay-Z / Beyoncé - 2,169,050

169.2 - Pink - 1,285,411

167.6 - Bruno Mars - 1,290,438

166.0 - Eagles - 964,245

151.0 - Justin Timberlake - 1,193,365

131.3 - Roger Waters - 1,448,771

126.2 - U2 - 927,034

116.6 - The Rolling Stones - 750,914

2018 Top 10 North American Tours:

Gross / Artist / Tickets Sold

277.3 - Taylor Swift - 1,268,706

166.4 - Jay-Z / Beyoncé - 1,298,038

166.0 - Eagles - 964,245

114.4 - Kenny Chesney - 1,297,731

110.0 - Justin Timberlake - 791,780

105.0 - Ed Sheeran - 1,136,497

97.8 - Journey / Def Leppard - 1,000,272

95.3 - Pink - 688,558

88.3 - Springsteen On Broadway - 173,461

79.0 - Drake - 678,410

Top 3 Promoters

Live Nation - 49.6 million tickets

AEG Presents - 11.6 million tickets

Messina Touring Group - 5.3 million tickets

Top Stadiums

Foro Sol - Mexico City, Mexico - 887,802

MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ - 521,215

Gillette Stadium - Foxboro, MA - 454,383

Top Amphitheaters

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN - 588,023

BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ - 505,287

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX - 467,620

Top Theaters

Auditorio Nacional - Mexico City, Mexico - 1,325,493

Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY - 1,004,255

Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA - 704,828

Top Clubs

The Anthem - Washington, D.C. - 391,835

House Of Blues Boston - Boston, MA - 325,731

9:30 Club - Washington, D.C. - 240,156