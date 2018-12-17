DEF LEPPARD / JOURNEY Tour Lands On Pollstar's 2018 Top 10 North American Tours List
December 17, 2018, an hour ago
Pollstar continues to be regarded as the most credible source and final word for box office data. Pollstar’s rankings, which are based on data that is reported to Pollstar, are an important marketing tool for agents and venues, and talent buyers and others depend on box office histories to make informed business choices.
Pollstar received, inputted and verified more than 44,000 records, including a record-setting total gross reported of more than $10.4 billion, and 152.1 million tickets sold this year.
Pollstar's Top 100 Worldwide Tours totaled $5.6 billion US dollars with 59.8 million tickets sold compiled from 3,691 event records. The Top Ten of the Worldwide Tours chart surpassed $2 billion in grosses for the first time.
Pollstar’s Top 100 North American tours totaled $3.7 billion U.S. dollars with 40.0 million tickets sold compiled from 3,025 event records.
2018 Top 10 Worldwide Tours:
Gross / Artist / Tickets Sold
432.4 - Ed Sheeran - 4,860,482
345.1 - Taylor Swift - 2,888,892
254.1 - Jay-Z / Beyoncé - 2,169,050
169.2 - Pink - 1,285,411
167.6 - Bruno Mars - 1,290,438
166.0 - Eagles - 964,245
151.0 - Justin Timberlake - 1,193,365
131.3 - Roger Waters - 1,448,771
126.2 - U2 - 927,034
116.6 - The Rolling Stones - 750,914
2018 Top 10 North American Tours:
Gross / Artist / Tickets Sold
277.3 - Taylor Swift - 1,268,706
166.4 - Jay-Z / Beyoncé - 1,298,038
166.0 - Eagles - 964,245
114.4 - Kenny Chesney - 1,297,731
110.0 - Justin Timberlake - 791,780
105.0 - Ed Sheeran - 1,136,497
97.8 - Journey / Def Leppard - 1,000,272
95.3 - Pink - 688,558
88.3 - Springsteen On Broadway - 173,461
79.0 - Drake - 678,410
Top 3 Promoters
Live Nation - 49.6 million tickets
AEG Presents - 11.6 million tickets
Messina Touring Group - 5.3 million tickets
Top Stadiums
Foro Sol - Mexico City, Mexico - 887,802
MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ - 521,215
Gillette Stadium - Foxboro, MA - 454,383
Top Amphitheaters
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN - 588,023
BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ - 505,287
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX - 467,620
Top Theaters
Auditorio Nacional - Mexico City, Mexico - 1,325,493
Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY - 1,004,255
Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA - 704,828
Top Clubs
The Anthem - Washington, D.C. - 391,835
House Of Blues Boston - Boston, MA - 325,731
9:30 Club - Washington, D.C. - 240,156