DEF LEPPARD / JOURNEY Tour Lands On Pollstar's 2018 Top 10 North American Tours List

December 17, 2018, an hour ago

news hard rock def leppard journey

DEF LEPPARD / JOURNEY Tour Lands On Pollstar's 2018 Top 10 North American Tours List

Pollstar continues to be regarded as the most credible source and final word for box office data. Pollstar’s rankings, which are based on data that is reported to Pollstar, are an important marketing tool for agents and venues, and talent buyers and others depend on box office histories to make informed business choices.

Pollstar received, inputted and verified more than 44,000 records, including a record-setting total gross reported of more than $10.4 billion, and 152.1 million tickets sold this year.

Pollstar's Top 100 Worldwide Tours totaled $5.6 billion US dollars with 59.8 million tickets sold compiled from 3,691 event records. The Top Ten of the Worldwide Tours chart surpassed $2 billion in grosses for the first time.

Pollstar’s Top 100 North American tours totaled $3.7 billion U.S. dollars with 40.0 million tickets sold compiled from 3,025 event records.

2018 Top 10 Worldwide Tours:

Gross / Artist / Tickets Sold

432.4 - Ed Sheeran - 4,860,482
345.1 - Taylor Swift - 2,888,892    
254.1 - Jay-Z / Beyoncé - 2,169,050
169.2 - Pink - 1,285,411  
167.6 - Bruno Mars - 1,290,438
166.0 - Eagles - 964,245   
151.0 - Justin Timberlake - 1,193,365
131.3 - Roger Waters - 1,448,771
126.2 - U2 - 927,034            
116.6 - The Rolling Stones - 750,914

2018 Top 10 North American Tours:

Gross / Artist / Tickets Sold

277.3 - Taylor Swift - 1,268,706   
166.4 - Jay-Z / Beyoncé - 1,298,038
166.0 - Eagles - 964,245
114.4 - Kenny Chesney - 1,297,731   
110.0 - Justin Timberlake - 791,780  
105.0 - Ed Sheeran - 1,136,497   
97.8 - Journey / Def Leppard - 1,000,272
95.3 - Pink - 688,558
88.3 - Springsteen On Broadway - 173,461   
79.0 - Drake - 678,410

Top 3 Promoters

Live Nation - 49.6 million tickets                           
AEG Presents - 11.6 million tickets
Messina Touring Group - 5.3 million tickets

Top Stadiums

Foro Sol - Mexico City, Mexico - 887,802
MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ - 521,215
Gillette Stadium - Foxboro, MA - 454,383

Top Amphitheaters

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN - 588,023
BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ - 505,287
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX - 467,620

Top Theaters

Auditorio Nacional - Mexico City, Mexico - 1,325,493     
Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY - 1,004,255     
Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA - 704,828

Top Clubs

The Anthem - Washington, D.C. - 391,835
House Of Blues Boston - Boston, MA - 325,731
9:30 Club - Washington, D.C. - 240,156



Featured Audio

BILLYBIO – “Rise And Slay” (AFM)

BILLYBIO – “Rise And Slay” (AFM)

Featured Video

TOMORROW'S EVE - "Welcome To The Show"

TOMORROW'S EVE - "Welcome To The Show"

Latest Reviews