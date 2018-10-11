DEF LEPPARD - Learn To Play Hysteria Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer Streaming

LickLibrary’s Classic Albums - Def Leppard: Hysteria is available now at here. A video trailer can be found below.

The follow-up to the band’s 1983 breakthrough Pyromania, Hysteria is the fourth studio album by the English hard rock band, released on August 3rd, 1987. Hysteria is Def Leppard’s best-selling album to date, selling over 25 million copies worldwide, including 12 million in the US, and spawning an incredible seven hit singles. The album charted at #1 on both the Billboard 200 and the UK Albums Chart.

In this course, LickLibrary veteran Jamie Humphries walks you through the many highlights of each song from the hard rock icons, one phrase at a time.

Learn to play the following:

"Women"

"Rocket"

"Animal"

"Love Bites"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

"Armageddon It"

"Gods Of War"

"Run Riot"

"Hysteria"

"Excitable"

"Love And Affection"