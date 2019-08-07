DEF LEPPARD - Limited Edition Signed Prints Coming To Las Vegas Residency; Video Trailer

At the upcoming Las Vegas residency, Def Leppard will have 30 different limited edition, signed photo prints available for purchase. The band worked with photographer Kevin Nixon to hand pick their favourite photos, and only 10 copies will be available of each photo. Check out this video trailer, and find more info here.

In 2013, Def Leppard played their first Las Vegas Residency, dubbed Viva! Hysteria, inside The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Now, six years later in 2019, Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency will take over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for 12 explosive nights, August 14 - September 7.

Residency dates:

Wednesday, August 14

Friday, August 16

Saturday, August 17

Tuesday, August 20

Friday, August 23

Saturday, August 24

Thursday, August 29

Saturday, August 31

Sunday, September 1

Wednesday, September 4

Friday, September 6

Saturday, September 7

General tickets may be purchased online here or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 8 PM.