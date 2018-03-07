DEF LEPPARD - Live At Abbey Road Studios 12" To Be Released For Record Store Day

UMe has announced details for Def Leppard - Live At Abbey Road Studios, an exclusive, limited edition vinyl release for Record Store Day 2018, taking place on Saturday, April 21st. Limited to 4,000 copies, the 12" single includes three tracks recorded at Abbey Road in 2008 and never before released.





Tracklisting:

Side 1:

"C'mon C'mon"

"Rock On"

Side 2:

"Rocket"

Visit RecordStoreDay.com to find your local shops.