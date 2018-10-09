DEF LEPPARD, MC5, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Among Nominees For 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

With heavy metal being overwhelmingly ignored (Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Motörhead, Slayer and Pantera were all eligible), the nominees have been announced for possible induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2019.

With the Fan Vote for the new class underway now, artists who receive the most votes will be revealed in December, with the induction ceremony schedule to take place on March 29th, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 2019 nominees include:

- Def Leppard

- Devo

- Janet Jackson

- John Prine

- Kraftwerk

- LL Cool J

- MC5

- Radiohead

- Rage Against The Machine

- Roxy Music

- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

- Stevie Nicks

- The Cure

- The Zombies

- Todd Rundgren

Fans can vote daily, read official nominee bios and download curated playlists featuring the recommended discography of each nominee, here.