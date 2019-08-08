DEF LEPPARD - New Behind The Scenes Video - Stuff We've Never Played Before

Filmed July 27th in Saskatoon, SK, Def Leppard offer a rare glimpse into what goes on back stage at their concerts:

Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency will take over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for 12 explosive nights, August 14th - September 7th. A video trailer can be found below.

Residency dates:

Wednesday, August 14

Friday, August 16

Saturday, August 17

Tuesday, August 20

Friday, August 23

Saturday, August 24

Thursday, August 29

Saturday, August 31

Sunday, September 1

Wednesday, September 4

Friday, September 6

Saturday, September 7

Tickets may be purchased online here or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 8 PM.

Joe Elliott says, “Five years ago, we played our first ever residency in Las Vegas which was relatively new ground for a rock band giving this kind of experience… I have to say, we really enjoyed it! Being in one place for the best part of a month is vastly different to our normal city to city touring routine. Breaking this cycle adds another element to the experience for both us and the audience. We look forward to seeing you at the Zappos Theater this summer!”

“Planet Hollywood transformed the entertainment landscape in Las Vegas with the first pop residency,” said Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment at Caesars Entertainment. “We are proud to be at the forefront of rock residencies as well and treat the city’s visitors to a new type of experience with Def Leppard.”