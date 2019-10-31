DEF LEPPARD - Official Funko Pop! Figures To Be Released Soon

Funko.com has announced their collaboration with Def Leppard. Funko Pop! figure fans will soon be able to add frontmanJoe Elliott, drummer Rick Allen, bassist Rick Savage, guitarist Phil Collen and guitarist Vivian Campbell to their collections. Stay tuned for details.

A Funko vinyl Pop! figure, or popularly known as a "Pop!", is packaged carefully inside a box with a transparent front. The figurine is made out of vinyl and may come as a bobblehead.

KISS, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Rob Zombie and Metallica have all received the Funko Pop! treatment.

Funko reported that these figurines increased its sales by 38 percent in the second quarter of 2019. International sales spiked 65 percent to $68.5 million, while U.S. revenue grew 26 percent to $122.7 million.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.