Def Leppard have shared video of their performance of "Pour Some Sugar On Me" from the iHeartRadio Festival 2019. Watch below.

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival took over the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 20 and 21. Relive all of the performances in to a 2-night special on The CW Network at 8 PM, ET/PT on October 2 and 3.