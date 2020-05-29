DEF LEPPARD - Phil Collen x Yousician Full Zoom Guitar Class; Video

Last week, Def Leppard's Phil Collen teamed up with Yousician to join a Zoom music program class, riffing around to inspire the 13 students to continue their music education. Check out the lesson below.

Collen joined Mark Cocheo, music educator and guitarist, and his students with a drop in during their afternoon class. Collen began with the Def Leppard’s hit "Pour Some Sugar On Me" followed by a handful of students showcasing their own guitar version of the band’s instantly recognizable classic.

He gave the group of teenagers some pretty sound advice: “It really comes down to putting the effort in, practicing and getting the technique down. It’s all a learning curve. You gotta be you."