DEF LEPPARD Post Hysteria & More UK / Ireland Tour 2018 Recap (Video)

Legendary British rock ‘n’ roll icons, Def Leppard, have posted a video recap of the 2018 leg of their Hysteria & More tour through the UK and Ireland, which saw the band play the Hysteria album in its entirety. Check it out below.

Def Leppard announced a Canadian Summer Tour. It will kick off in Halifax, Nova Scotia on July 12th and end in Calgary, Alberta on July 31st. See full routing and a video trailer, below.

Def Leppard fan pre-sales began on Friday, January 11th at 10 AM, local time. For more information visit DefLeppardRockBrigade.com.

It was recently announced that Def Leppard will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The band will be inducted into the 2019 Performer Category alongside The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies. Presented by Klipsch Audio, the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on March 29th in Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center.

Following the close of their historic 2018 co-headline stadium and arena run in North America, Def Leppard sold a staggering 1,000,000 tickets and the tour grossed over $100,000,000.00, a massive feat in today’s touring world. As always, the group keep pushing forward with their electrifying live shows that have transcended the test of time.

Tour dates:

July

12 - Halifax Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, NS

13 - Avenir Centre - Moncton, NB

15 - Centre Vidéotron - Quebec City, QC

17 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

19 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

20 - FirstOntario Centre - Hamilton, ON

22 - Budweiser Gardens - London, ON

25 - Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, MB

27 - SaskTel Centre - Saskatoon, SK

29 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB

31 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB