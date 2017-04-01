DEF LEPPARD Post Video Clip Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of Adrenalize

April 1, 2017, 26 minutes ago

UK rockers Def Leppard celebrated the 25th Anniversary of their Adrenalize album by posting a video clip showcasing the record's hits. It was released on March 31st, 1992. 

The tracklist is as follows:

"Let's Get Rocked"
"Heaven Is"
"Make Love Like a Man"
"Tonight"
"White Lightning"
"Stand Up (Kick Love into Motion)"
"Personal Property"
"Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad"
"I Wanna Touch U"
"Tear It Down"

Adrenalize debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart. It was also recorded as a four piece, their band's first album without guitarist Steve Clark, who passed away in 1991 due to alcohol poisoning.

