DEF LEPPARD Premiers Official Music Video For Cover Of DEPECHE MODE's "Personal Jesus"

British rock ‘n’ roll icons and 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame nominees, Def Leppard, have released a music video for their cover of the Depeche Mode classic, "Personal Jesus". Watch exclusively at Billboard.

"Personal Jesus" is featured on Def Leppard's upcoming release, The Story So Far - The Best Of, which will be available in multiple configurations: a 2-CD set comprised of 35 tracks, 1-CD comprised of 17 tracks, 2LP vinyl, and digital.

Among a blockbuster tracklisting loaded with timeless smashes, all four versions feature three new songs, including the official recording “Personal Jesus,” “Rock On (Remix),” and the original holiday song “We All Need Christmas.” As a bonus for collectors, the first pressing vinyl copies of The Story So Far feature an exclusive 7” single of “Personal Jesus” and “We All Need Christmas.” See full tacklisting below.

Get the Story So Far here.

The Story So Far tracklisting:

Disc 1:

“Animal”

“Photograph”

“Pour Some Sugar On Me”

“Love Bites”

“Let’s Get Rocked”

“Armaggedon It”

“Foolin’”

“Two Steps Behind”

“Heaven Is”

“Rocket”

“Hysteria”

“Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad”

“Make Love Like A Man”

“Action”

“When Love & Hate Collide”

“Rock of Ages”

“Personal Jesus”

Disc 2:

“Let’s Go”

“Promises”

“Slang”

“Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”

“Rock On (Radio Remix)”

“Nine Lives” (feat. Tim McGraw)

“Work It Out”

“Stand Up”

“Dangerous”

“Now”

“Undefeated”

“Tonight”

“C’Mon C’Mon”

“Man Enough”

“No Matter What”

“All I Want Is Everything”

“It’s All About Believing”

“Kings Of The World”

The Stories So Far, Episode #1:

“Personal Jesus” (Remix):

Trailer: