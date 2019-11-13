DEF LEPPARD Release Final Vlog Of 2019 - "Next Year's Gonna Be Even More Bonkers"

Stating, "And there will be a next time...," Def Leppard have released their final vlog of 2019. Watch below.

The video focuses on the band's concert on Saturday, November 2 at the grand re-opening of the Hard Rock Sacramento at Fire Mountain, in Wheatland, Northern California. Of note, drummer Rick Allen, who turned 56 on November 1, celebrated his birthday onstage during the concert, and it was tour manager Jimmy Eyers' final night with the band.