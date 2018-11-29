DEF LEPPARD Release Two New Episodes Of "The Stories So Far" Video Series; PHIL COLLEN, RICK SAVAGE Featured

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame nominees Def Leppard recently launched a video series in support of their brand new greatest hits collection, The Story So Far - The Best Of, arriving in stores and online tomorrow, Friday, November 30th. Episodes #2 and #3 are now available. Watch three segments below:

The Stories So Far Episode #1:

The Stories So Far Episode #2:

The Stories So Far Episode #3:

The Story So Far - The Best Of will be available in multiple configurations: a 2-CD set comprised of 35 tracks, 1-CD comprised of 17 tracks, 2LP vinyl, and digital.

Among a blockbuster tracklisting loaded with timeless smashes, all four versions feature three new songs, including the official recording of the band’s recent fan favorite Depeche Mode cover “Personal Jesus” (video below), “Rock On (Remix)”, and the original holiday song “We All Need Christmas”. As a bonus for collectors, the first pressing vinyl copies of The Story So Far feature an exclusive 7” single of “Personal Jesus” and “We All Need Christmas.” See full tacklisting below.

Get the Story So Far here.

The Story So Far tracklisting:

Disc 1:

“Animal”

“Photograph”

“Pour Some Sugar On Me”

“Love Bites”

“Let’s Get Rocked”

“Armaggedon It”

“Foolin’”

“Two Steps Behind”

“Heaven Is”

“Rocket”

“Hysteria”

“Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad”

“Make Love Like A Man”

“Action”

“When Love & Hate Collide”

“Rock of Ages”

“Personal Jesus”

Disc 2:

“Let’s Go”

“Promises”

“Slang”

“Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”

“Rock On (Radio Remix)”

“Nine Lives” (feat. Tim McGraw)

“Work It Out”

“Stand Up”

“Dangerous”

“Now”

“Undefeated”

“Tonight”

“C’Mon C’Mon”

“Man Enough”

“No Matter What”

“All I Want Is Everything”

“It’s All About Believing”

“Kings Of The World”

"Personal Jesus" video:

Trailer: