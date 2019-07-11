DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT - "Health Allowing, We Can Do This For As Long As We Want"

The one word you’ll never hear coming out of Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott’s mouth is retirement, reports Mark Daniell of The Montreal Gazette.

“I can’t see that happening anytime soon,” Elliott, age 59, says with a chuckle. “Health allowing, we can do this as long for as we want. That will be the plan.”

An excerpt from their Q&A follows:

How does it feel to have songs like "Pour Some Sugar On Me", "Animal", and "Photograph" become iconic anthems transcending generations?

Joe Elliott: "It’s exactly what we wanted. We saw what we do as no different to what The Rolling Stones or The Beatles or The Who did. How did they get songs like 'Jumpin’ Jack Flash' or 'Love Me Do' or 'My Generation' to be around this long? They had the magic. So we wanted to trailblaze behind them… We were never interested in being a one-hit wonder band. We wanted a legacy. We wanted to put out a Greatest Hits record one day where every single song was a true hit."

Def Leppard, with special guests Tesla, are about to embark upon a Canadian tour; confirmed shows are listed below. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

July

12 - Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, NS

13 - Avenir Centre - Moncton, NB

15 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC

17 - Bell Centre - Montréal, QC

19 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

20 - First Ontario Centre - Hamilton, ON

22 - Budweiser Gardens - London, ON

25 - Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, MB

27 - SaskTel Centre - Saskatoon, SK

29 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB

31 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB