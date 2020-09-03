DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT & PHIL COLLEN To Guest On Upcoming Album From THE STRUTS
September 3, 2020, an hour ago
Def Leppard members Joe Elliott (vocals) and Phil Collen (guitar) make a guest appearance on "I Hate How Much I Want You", a track on UK modern rock band The Struts' new album, Strange Days. The album will be available on October 16. Pre-order here.
Strange Days tracklisting:
"Strange Days" (featuring Robbie Williams)
"All Dressed Up (With Nowhere to Go)"
"Do You Love Me"
"I Hate How Much I Want You" (featuring Phil Collen & Joe Elliott)
"Wild Child" (featuring Tom Morello)
"Cool"
"Burn It Down"
"Another Hit Of Showmanship" (featuring Albert Hammond Jr.)
"Can't Stop"
"Am I Talking To The Champagne (Or Talking To You)"