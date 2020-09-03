DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT & PHIL COLLEN To Guest On Upcoming Album From THE STRUTS

Def Leppard members Joe Elliott (vocals) and Phil Collen (guitar) make a guest appearance on "I Hate How Much I Want You", a track on UK modern rock band The Struts' new album, Strange Days. The album will be available on October 16. Pre-order here.

Strange Days tracklisting:

"Strange Days" (featuring Robbie Williams)

"All Dressed Up (With Nowhere to Go)"

"Do You Love Me"

"I Hate How Much I Want You" (featuring Phil Collen & Joe Elliott)

"Wild Child" (featuring Tom Morello)

"Cool"

"Burn It Down"

"Another Hit Of Showmanship" (featuring Albert Hammond Jr.)

"Can't Stop"

"Am I Talking To The Champagne (Or Talking To You)"