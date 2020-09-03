DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT & PHIL COLLEN To Guest On Upcoming Album From THE STRUTS

September 3, 2020, an hour ago

news hard rock joe elliott phil collen def leppard the struts

DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT & PHIL COLLEN To Guest On Upcoming Album From THE STRUTS

Def Leppard members Joe Elliott (vocals) and Phil Collen (guitar) make a guest appearance on "I Hate How Much I Want You", a track on UK modern rock band The Struts' new album, Strange Days. The album will be available on October 16. Pre-order here.

Strange Days tracklisting:

"Strange Days" (featuring Robbie Williams)
"All Dressed Up (With Nowhere to Go)"
"Do You Love Me"
"I Hate How Much I Want You" (featuring Phil Collen & Joe Elliott)
"Wild Child" (featuring Tom Morello)
"Cool"
"Burn It Down"
"Another Hit Of Showmanship" (featuring Albert Hammond Jr.)
"Can't Stop"
"Am I Talking To The Champagne (Or Talking To You)"



Featured Audio

BENEDICTION – “Rabid Carnality” (Nuclear Blast)

BENEDICTION – “Rabid Carnality” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews