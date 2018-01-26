DEF LEPPARD - Second London Show Added To The Hysteria Tour With CHEAP TRICK; New Video Trailer Posted

Late 2018 will see Def Leppard deliver what many UK and Eire fans have been waiting for – the Hysteria album performed in full plus other Def Leppard hits across a string of arena dates in December 2018 with special guest Cheap Trick. Click here for tickets and VIP packages. A new trailer video can be found below.

Just announced! Due to overwhelming demand, Def Leppard have added a second London show at the SSE Arena, Wembley on December 18th. Click here for tickets.

Rick “Sav” Savage says, “After many requests from fans in the UK, I’m delighted that we can bring the whole Hysteria album to arenas across Britain and Ireland later this year. From ‘Women’ to ‘Love And Affection’ plus many other faves thrown in for good measure. Oh, and our old pals Cheap Trick will be there also to help with the celebrations!! We can’t wait’.

These will be the first Def Leppard UK and Eire tour dates since the sold-out Arena run in late 2015. The band will return to Sheffield Arena for what is sure to be a monumental homecoming show, in addition to their first ever show at The O2, London.

The seminal 1987 Hysteria album is rightly seen as a landmark recording in the history of rock music. It was the album that saw Def Leppard conquer the world with global hits such as “Animal”, “Pour Some Sugar On Me”, “Hysteria”, “Armageddon It”, “Love Bites”, “Woman” and “Rocket”. The band will deliver Hysteria in full alongside other songs from their incredible catalogue.

Def Leppard / Cheap Trick dates:

December

1 - 3 Arena - Dublin, Ireland

2 - SSE Arena - Belfast, Ireland

4 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, Wales

6 - O2 Arena - London, England

8 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, England

9 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle, England

11 - SSE Hydro Arena - Glasgow, Scotland

12 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England

14 - Fly DSA Arena - Sheffield, England

15 - Echo Arena - Liverpool, England

17 - Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, England

18 - SSE Arena, Wembley - London, England