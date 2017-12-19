DEF LEPPARD Singer JOE ELLIOTT Names His Favorite Band Of All Time - "I'm A Huge Fan Of DAVID BOWIE, But He's Not A Band"; Video
December 19, 2017, 43 minutes ago
In this new video from the Associated Press, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott goes back to '70s England when asked who the best band ever is.
Down 'N' Outz - the project founded and fronted by Joe Elliott and backed by members of The Quireboys, Wayward Sons and Raw Glory - released their new live album, The Further Live Adventures Of…, on December 1st. The live album, recorded in Sheffield Corporation in December 2014, is available 2CD/DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl and digital.