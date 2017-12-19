DEF LEPPARD Singer JOE ELLIOTT Names His Favorite Band Of All Time - "I'm A Huge Fan Of DAVID BOWIE, But He's Not A Band"; Video

In this new video from the Associated Press, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott goes back to '70s England when asked who the best band ever is.

Down 'N' Outz - the project founded and fronted by Joe Elliott and backed by members of The Quireboys, Wayward Sons and Raw Glory - released their new live album, The Further Live Adventures Of…, on December 1st. The live album, recorded in Sheffield Corporation in December 2014, is available 2CD/DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl and digital.