DEF LEPPARD Singer JOE ELLIOTT Names His Favorite Band Of All Time - "I'm A Huge Fan Of DAVID BOWIE, But He's Not A Band"; Video

December 19, 2017, 43 minutes ago

news hard rock joe elliott def leppard down 'n' outz

DEF LEPPARD Singer JOE ELLIOTT Names His Favorite Band Of All Time - "I'm A Huge Fan Of DAVID BOWIE, But He's Not A Band"; Video

In this new video from the Associated Press, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott goes back to '70s England when asked who the best band ever is.

Down 'N' Outz - the project founded and fronted by Joe Elliott and backed by members of The Quireboys, Wayward Sons and Raw Glory - released their new live album, The Further Live Adventures Of…, on December 1st. The live album, recorded in Sheffield Corporation in December 2014, is available 2CD/DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl and digital.

Featured Audio

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

Featured Video

TRAGUL Premiers "The Tree Of Life"

TRAGUL Premiers "The Tree Of Life"

Latest Reviews