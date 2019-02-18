DEF LEPPARD Singer JOE ELLIOTT On Upcoming Vegas Residency - "It's Just A Great Vibe"; Video Interview

In 2013, Def Leppard played their first Las Vegas Residency, dubbed Viva! Hysteria, inside The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Now, six years later in 2019, Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency will take over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for 12 explosive nights, August 14th - September 7th.

In advance of these special shows, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott spoke with Las Vegas CBS affiliate 8 News Now; the complete video can be seen below. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"This is something that we've done before, so we know what we're getting ourselves into — not this particular venue, but the idea of doing a residency... you learn there's a huge difference between playing 12 shows in 12 towns or 12 shows in one town. A, we get to sleep in the same bed for the best part of the month, which is one of the best bits about it. B, the fans come to visit us. And the fact that you are kind of in residence, when you do a couple of shows and you may have a day off, that day off, you don't have to travel, you're already there, you get in an Uber and you leg it off to go see the Love show by The Beatles, Cirque Du Soleil thing, or whatever's still on… There's so many things to do in Vegas that we won't be bored. And the energy that you get, just your body, the energy that it reserves and it gets through not having to travel, that helps with the show a hell of a lot. We learned that last time around."

Asked which member of Def Leppard he needs to keep an eye on while they're in Vegas, Elliott replied: "From a gambling point of view? (Bassist) Rick Savage. He's not a gambler in the sense of like he's gonna lose his house, but he does like to play the slots. But he's one of these guys that's got weird electricity. If he wears a watch and he stands by one of these machines, the watch will start going backwards. So I think there's a chance that he might win a few bob. The rest of the guys, and myself included, [are] not really that fussed about gambling. But I love the atmosphere that it creates when you watch a room full of slots and there's old ladies and there's young kids all pulling away at the handle and chucking their quarters in there. It's just a fantastic sight. It's just a great vibe. And it's the only place in the world that really has that kind of atmosphere."

Residency dates:

Wednesday, August 14

Friday, August 16

Saturday, August 17

Tuesday, August 20

Friday, August 23

Saturday, August 24

Thursday, August 29

Saturday, August 31

Sunday, September 1

Wednesday, September 4

Friday, September 6

Saturday, September 7

General tickets may be purchased online here or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 8 PM.