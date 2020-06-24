DEF LEPPARD Singer JOE ELLIOTT Says His Voice Is "Best It's Ever Been" After Illness Destroyed Vocal Cords - "It's Stronger Than It Used To Be"

As lockdown has postponed the band's tour, singer Joe Elliott had some time to chat with Express.co.uk about all things Def Leppard.

Just a few years ago the singer fell ill and wasn’t able to front the band for months, but now he claims his voice is even better than it was 40 years ago.

“It’s stronger than it used to be, best it’s ever been," says Joe." I’d love to say I don’t know how it happened but I do know how it happened. I worked incredibly hard with a vocal coach from Los Angeles. When we realized we’d be going out on tour with almost 250 shows and no opening act, so two and a half hours a night, we knew that we were going to need training.

“We worked with the vocal coach, who doesn’t teach you to sing, he teaches you how not to use your voice. Exercising it properly before you go out on stage.

“When I got pneumonia and I got the hundred day cough, it totally destroyed my vocal cords, to the point where my throat doctor said to me, ‘If you weren’t you I’d tell you to retire because this is never going to get better.’”

The Stadium Tour, featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, was set to begin earlier this month in Jacksonville, Florida, but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint statement from the bands reads as follows: "We are excited to share our new dates for The Stadium Tour. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.

New 2021 dates:

June

19 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark

24 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

26 - Miami, FL - Hardrock Stadium

27 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

July

3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium

6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

8 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

15- Flushing, NY - Citifield

17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

August

7 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field

9 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

12 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field

15 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

17 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

20 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Park

24 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

26 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

28 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller Park

29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

September

3 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium

7 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

10 - San Francisco, CA - Oracie Park

12 - San Diego, CA - PETCO Park