DEF LEPPARD Singer JOE ELLIOTT Shares History Behind His Side Project DOWN 'N' OUTZ; Video

Down ‘N’ Outz, the project headed up by Def Leppard frontman and 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee Joe Elliott, are set to release their third studio album, This Is How We Roll, on October 11 (UMC). In this new video, Joe discusses the history behind the band:

The band, featuring The Quireboys' Paul Guerin (Guitar), Guy Griffin (Guitar) and Keith Weir (keyboards), plus Share Ross (Bass, ex-Vixen) and Phil Martini (drums, Wayward Sons), takes a different approach on This Is How We Roll to their previous album. This new album only features one cover version (The Tubes' “White Punks On Dope") - alongside eleven original Joe Elliott-penned tracks.

Guitarist Guy Griffin says, “(This Is How We Roll) is absolutely fantastic, probably one of the best records I’ve worked on. It doesn’t sound like Leppard or the first two Down 'N' Outz records. It’s kind of all the stuff Joe grew up with, a lot of piano type stuff, a bit Elton John, one track a bit 10cc, a couple of good rockers... a real mix of stuff. Joe’s voice sounds amazing and it’s great fun to do.”

Joe Elliott says,“Boy, has this has been a long time coming?! Recorded in infrequent bursts of activity over a 5-year period whenever our respective motherships allowed, I’m extremely proud of what we’ve achieved with this album. I’m blessed to have worked with such a superb bunch of musicians on this collection of songs. To a man, and woman (!), they completely got my vision of what I wanted us to convey on this record & as usual, working with a world class producer/engineer in Ronan McHugh has guaranteed the sound of the record to be top notch! I couldn’t be more proud.”

Along with the announcement of the new studio album, Down 'N’ Outz also release the title track and lead single, “This Is How We Roll”, available to listen to here or below.

From breathless opener “Another Man’s War” to the lush “Last Man Standing”, to the epic six minute “Let It Shine”, this is an album that draws on all the influences that have shaped both Joe Elliott and the previous Down ‘n’ Outz albums to create a stunning collection of original songs. This Is How We Rollwas produced by Joe Elliott with co-production by Ronan McHugh. The album was recorded at Joe Elliott’s own studio Joe’s Garage.

The album will be available on CD, LP, digitally and also on limited edition 12” Picture Disc LP.This Is How We Rollis now available to pre-order here.

The Down ‘N’ Outz project was born in 2009 when Mott The Hoople reformed and asked long-time friend and fan Joe Elliott to get involved. Joe formed the Down ‘N’ Outz with Paul, Guy, Keith and Phil. Together they looked to bring songs by Mott The Hoople and spin off projects of Mott, Ian Hunter and British Lions to a wider audience.

In 2009 Down ‘N’ Outz supported Mott The Hoople at one of the band’s five Hammersmith Apollo shows. The fan interest eventually led to the band looking to put together an album and. 2011 saw the release of the critically acclaimed debut My Re-Generation through Mailboat Records (Joe Perry, Walter Becker, Chris Isaak, Jeff Bridges). My Re-Generation included the singles “England Rocks” and “Overnight Angels,” that reached No 4 and No 1 respectively on the US Media Base Rock chart - keeping Eric Clapton’s new single off the top of the chart for 2 weeks. The band then released a live DVD taken from those initial shows called Live At Hammersmith Apollo. A second studio album The Further Adventures Of... was released in 2014 and featured the single “Rock Ad Roll Queen”. New bassist Share Ross (Vixen) debuted on 2017’s live album and DVD The Further Live Adventures Of...

A stunning live act - having toured with the likes of Paul Rogers across the UK (Including The Royal Albert Hall) and festival performances including High Voltage and Planet Rockstock, Down ‘N’ Outz are planning live dates to support This Is How We Roll.

Tracklisting:

CD:

"Another Man’s War"

"This Is How We Roll"

"Goodnight Mr. Jones"

"Creatures"

"Last Man Standing"

"Music Box"

"Boys Don’t Cry"

"Walking to Babylon"

"Let It Shine"

"Music Box Reprise/Griff’s Lament"

"White Punks on Dope"

"The Destruction of Hideous Objects Part 3"

LP / Picture Disc:

Side One

"Another Man’s War"

"This Is How We Roll"

"Goodnight Mr. Jones"

"Creatures"

"Last Man Standing"

Side Two

"Music Box"

"Boys Don’t Cry"

"Walking to Babylon"

"Let It Shine"

"Music Box Reprise/Griff’s Lament"

"White Punks on Dope"

"The Destruction of Hideous Objects Part 3"

"This Is How We Roll":