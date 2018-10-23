DEF LEPPARD, SLIPKNOT, TOOL To Headline UK Download Festival 2019; SLASH, WHITESNAKE, ROB ZOMBIE, OPETH, CARCASS And Others Confirmed (Video Trailer)

The UK edition of Download Festival 2019 is scheduled for June 14th - 16th at Donington Park in Leicestershire, and organizers have made a first announcement, confirming Def Leppard, Slipknot, and Tool as headliners.

Also set to appear are Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Whitesnake, Rob Zombie, Trivium, Amon Amarth, Carcass, Delain, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Opeth, Power Trip, Reel Big Fish, Skindred, Starset, Tesla, The Amity Affliction, Underoath, plus many more to be announced.

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott: “We are delighted to be going back to headline Download in 2019! The festival has a very special place in our hearts and it’s such a great place to play. We will be playing Hysteria in full - yes, in full! - plus a load more of the hits, and we are going to put on a very special show for our UK fans. Can’t wait to see you all there!”

Whitesnake's David Coverdale: “Once again, we’ve been honoured to be invited to participate in the legendary DOWNLOAD 2019...Can’t Wait To See You All & Kick Arse Together!!!...So Ready 2 Rock!!!”

Download Festival’s Andy Copping said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce three legends as Download 2019 headliners. It’s not quite been 10,000 Days since we have been able to indulge in one of our favourite alt-rock bands, but after thirteen years I am thrilled to announce Tool are finally making their long-awaited return to Download. Renowned for being one of the best live bands on the planet due to their one-of-a-kind performances, Slipknot are an incredible addition to the main stage. Last but not least, I am honoured to welcome true Rock N’ Roll legends Def Leppard to Download who bring with them a UK exclusive chance to see Hysteria played in full.”

Download 2019 tickets go on sale at 2018 prices at 2 PM this Thursday, October 25th until Tuesday, November 6th. Barclaycard holders get exclusive access to Download pre-sale from 2 PM today Tuesday, October 23rd, plus get 10% back at the checkout on every pre-sale ticket when you pay with your Barclaycard. Exclusive pre-sale ends 1.59 PM on Thursday, October 25th.

Complete details here.