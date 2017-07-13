DEF LEPPARD - Step Inside: Hysteria At 30 Mini-Documentary Coming Soon; Video Trailer Streaming

Def Leppard have released a trailer for their upcoming mini-documentary, Step Inside: Hysteria At 30. Check it out below, and stay tuned for updates:

Legendary British rock 'n' roll icons Def Leppard celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal album, Hysteria, one of the best-selling and most influential releases in music history, with the release of Hysteria (Remastered 2017). Set to debut on August 4th, the remastered anniversary edition will be released in various formats via Bludgeon Riffola/Mercury/UMe-Super Deluxe Edition, Deluxe Version, 1 CD Vanilla Version, 2-LP Black Vinyl Version, & limited edition 2-LP Colored Vinyl Version. The reissue boasts B-sides and live tracks, and additionally the audio for In The Round In Your Face (Live) on CD for the first time.

Said frontman Joe Elliott, "It's hard to believe that it's been thirty years since the release of Hysteria... In some respects it really does seem like only yesterday. So, to mark this milestone, we wanted to do something very special for our fans and give them the definitive version of the album, one that incorporates all of the memories and milestones that we caught on tape and some of the madness that we got up to on the road. We hope it means as much to you as it does to us."

Added Phil Collen, "I look back at the whole Hysteria experience with excitement along with fond and tragic memories. It was our commercial zenith thanks to Mutt Lange's insistence that we create an artistic hybrid between hard rock and pop top 40 music using every genre available as an inspiration. It was a rock album that would garner seven hit singles. Mission accomplished."

Essential listening for fans across the board, Hysteria indisputably ranks as one of the most decorated and revered rock albums of all time. As the group's second consecutive RIAA Diamond-certified record (10 million sales in the US), it would go on to sell over 30 million copies worldwide and 12 million in the US. Moreover, the record staked a spot in the US Top 40 for 96 weeks matched only by Born In The U.S.A. Dominating multiple charts, it captured No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and U.K. album charts, bolstered by immortal Top-5 anthems such as "Pour Some Sugar On Me”, "Animal”, "Love Bites”, "Hysteria”. "Rocket" and "Armageddon It”.

Hysteria left an indelible mark on rock 'n' roll. Powered by stadium-filling drums, rapturous guitars, and unshakable choruses, the record saw Def Leppard rightfully claim their place among rock's divinities forever. As a result, its influence now reverberates through three generations of artists to follow. It also historically marked their third straight collaboration with producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange.

The reissue will be available in multiple formats: the 1-CD "Vanilla" version, a 3-CD Deluxe version, a 2-LP set on black vinyl, a 2-LP "Direct to Consumer" version on limited-edition colored vinyl and a massive, 5-CD/2-DVD Super Deluxe Edition.

The Deluxe edition includes a slew of additional rare tracks, including B-sides, radio edits, extended versions, alternate mixes and a BBC Radio "Classic Albums" documentary on Hysteria.

The Super Deluxe Edition also includes four books (Story Of, a Ross Halfin photo book, vintage tour program and poster). The two additional CDs include an audio version of the band's 1989 concert film, Live: In The Round, In Your Face, recorded during the US Hysteria tour. The two DVDs feature a series of promotional videos and live performance clips, along with the "Classic Albums" doc.

Find out what Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott has to say about the reissue at rollingstone.com.

Super Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

CD One (Remastered Hysteria):

"Women"

"Rocket"

"Animal"

"Love Bites"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

"Armageddon It"

"Gods Of War"

"Don't Shoot Shotgun"

"Run Riot"

"Hysteria"

"Excitable"

"Love And Affection"

CD Two:

"Tear It Down" (B-side)

"I Wanna Be Your Hero" (Retro Active)

"Ride Into The Sun (Retro Active)

"Ring Of Fire" (B-Side)

"Women" (Radio Edit)

"Rocket" (Lunar Mix) (Radio Edit)

"Love Bites" (Radio Edit)

"Hysteria" (Radio Edit)

"Pour Some Sugar on Me" (Radio Edit)

"Armageddon It" (Radio Edit)

"Release Me" (Stumpus Maximus)

Classic Album - Hysteria (BBC Radio Documentary)

CD Three:

"Rocket" (The Lunar Mix - Extended Version) (B-Side)

"Armageddon It" (The Nuclear Mix) (12" Single)

"Animal" (Extended Version)

"Pour Some Sugar On Me" (Extended Version)

"Excitable" (The Orgasmic Mix) (B-Side)

"Rocket" (Lunar Mix) (B-Side)

"Rock Of Ages" (Live) (B-Side)

"Love And Affection" (Live) (B-Side)

"Billy's Got A Gun" (Live) (B-Side)

CD Four: In The Round, In Your Face (Live):

"Stagefright"

"Rock! Rock!" (Till You Drop)

"Women"

"Too Late For Love"

"Hysteria

"Gods Of War"

"Die Hard The Hunter"

CD Five: In The Round, In Your Face (Live):

"Bringin' On The Heartbreak"

"Foolin'"

"Armageddon It"

"Animal"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

Phil Solo

"Rock Of Ages"

"Photograph"

DVD One:

"Rocket" (TOTP)

"Pour Some Sugar On Me" (TOTP)

"Animal" (TOTP)

"Pour Some Sugar On Me" (Brit Awards)

"Women" (Promo Video)

"Animal" (Promo Video)

"Pour Some Sugar on Me" (Promo Video)

"Pour Some Sugar on Me" (US Version Live)

"Hysteria" (Promo Video)

"Love Bites" (Promo Video)

"Rocket" (Promo Video)

"Armageddon It" (Live) (Promo Video)

DVD Two (Classic Albums):

Introduction

"Animal"

"Hysteria"

"Rocket"

"Love Bites"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

Bonus Material:

Initial Recordings of Animal

Rick Gets Hysterical

"Hysteria" (Acoustic Performance)

Drumming - Return to The Status Quo

The Album According to Joe

Sugar Stripped Down

"Pour Some Sugar on Me" (Acoustic Performance)

Guitars, Guitars, Guitars

Windmill II and The Gods Of War

Mutt's Vocals in The Mix

The Album is Finally Released

