DEF LEPPARD Take You Behind The Scenes At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony; Video

Def Leppard were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 29th. The event will be broadcast on US TV on HBO on Saturday, April 27, at 8 PM, EST.

In the video below, Def Leppard takes you behind the scenes for their induction:

Rolling Stone senior editor David Fricke sat down with the members of Def Leppard to discuss their legendary career, their music and their thoughts on getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Below, the band discuss staying relevant through the 90s:

In another clip, the band discuss their most favourite and least favourite music videos:

The Sin City Residency: Def Leppard Hits Vegas is on sale now. Get tickets here. 2019 Europe & Canada dates on sale now, here.