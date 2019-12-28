DEF LEPPARD - “The Stuff You Didn’t See”; Blooper Reel Video

UK hard rock giants Def Leppard have shared a blooper real of back-stage video from the past year on the road. Says the band: "This is the stuff you didn't see... and there will be a next time! Ready for 2020!" Check it out below:





With over 700,000 tickets sold and gross box office receipts of over $90 million in the first weekend of sales, The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, will be the biggest rock tour of 2020.

The tour saw the fastest sell out in Miller Park history in Milwaukee with additional shows selling out instantly in Atlanta, Seattle, Charlotte, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and Denver.

The bands responded to the unprecedented fan demand by announcing seven new shows will be added in all new cities: San Antonio, Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 10.

“The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced... well it’s out there now & it keeps getting bigger & bigger.. this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!” - Def Leppard's Joe Elliott

“There are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record breaking, historical tour with the fastest sell outs in history at these stadiums. Since we first discussed this tour I have been putting out great vibes for this tour to happen with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe & Joan Jett. I am excited & if I wasn’t on this tour, I would be buying a ticket. This tour is going to have mind blowing energy & all big hits. It truly takes a village & I have to say a big happy holidays & thank you to all of our fans, friends in the media & Live Nation for keeping the rockin’ world going round as I love Leppard, Crüe, Joan & all our awesome fans. I can’t wait to hit the road this summer with Poison.” - Bret Michaels

New dates:

June

21 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

25 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

27 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

29 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

July

2 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark

3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium