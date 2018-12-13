DEF LEPPARD To Be Officially Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame - "Now We Can Stop Holding Our Breath," Says JOE ELLIOTT

Def Leppard will take their place in The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as part of the Class Of 2019, having secured an induction alongside The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, and The Zombies.

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott tells Rolling Stone: "It’s one of those situations that’s been on the back burner for a couple of months because once we actually got nominated we were like, 'OK, cool. That’s stage one.' I talked about it a lot with some media people in October/November and I said, 'We’re not going to get overly excited until, if, we are inducted properly.' Then we saw what the fan vote was doing. We aware that people around the planet were watching it on a daily basis. We were being informed daily how we were nudging ahead of Stevie [Nicks] and then there were comments like, 'Do you know that every winner of the fan poll over the past six years has been inducted?' We were, 'OK, cool. That’s interesting to know.'”

"Then we finally find out we’re in. Now we can stop holding our breath and go, 'Great! How wonderful to be in the same club as the Rolling Stones and the Beatles and the Who and Queen and etc., etc.' It’s nice. It’s a good club to be in."

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony is schedule to take place on March 29th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.