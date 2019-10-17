DEF LEPPARD To Release Never-Before-Heard Live Show From 1980, Says JOE ELLIOTT (Video)

Joe Elliott spoke to SiriusXM's Trunk Nation show about Def Leppard's plans to release a never-before-heard 1980 live show. See video below.

"We thought about this about a year and a half ago," says Joe. "And there's gonna be a celebratory release. I don't know how much of this I can say right now, I might be breaking protocol. But I will say this much: there's a companion piece to On Through The Night, there's a brand-new, just-mixed live performance from the Oxford Theatre from 1980, which has never been heard ever.

"It's warts and all. It is what it is. It's us live in 1980. We were discussing off-mic about lip-syncing or overdubbing. You can't have it, you can't expect a 59-year-old me to go in and clean up a 20-year-old vocal. You know what I mean? So, it is what it is. But I tell you this much: the band, as I said in the liner notes, when you peer through the curtain of uncertainty that my voice was back in those days, there is a fantastic band onstage.

"And the two-armed Rick Allen with Sav (bassist Rick Savage) was some rhythm section to come, considering he was 16 years old and Sav was 17, I think, maybe 18. And Pete (Willis) and Steve (Clark) were 17 and 18 years old. It was some band."