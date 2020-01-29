DEF LEPPARD To Release The Early Years 79-81 Box Set Marking 40th Anniversary Of On Through The Night Album; Features Unreleased Music; Early Version Of "Rock Brigade" Streaming

Legendary British rock ‘n’ roll icons and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees, Def Leppard, release The Early Years 79-81 box set, representing the band’s first two albums, On Through The Night (1980) and High ‘N’ Dry (1981), on March 20 via UMe/Virgin. The box set was executive produced by lead singer Joe Elliott and mastered by the band’s long serving sound engineer Ronan McHugh.

Joe Elliott says of the box set, “Well the fans asked, and we listened! Really excited to have our early years reworked with a load of rare material including the newly unearthed Live at the Oxford New Theatre, recorded on the 1980 UK tour... It’s been a trip putting this box set together and I hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we did working on it!”

Pre-order The Early Years 79-81 box set here.

The 5-CD deluxe set consists of the original albums remastered, B-sides, rarities and re-mix versions, Radio One sessions, Live from Reading and the first ever appearance of an unreleased and newly mixed show from Oxford in 1980. These remasters have been highly anticipated, and much requested, by Def Leppard fans globally.

The album also features an instant grat track, the sought-after Nick Tauber produced version of “Rock Brigade”. The song was originally intended as a single but was never released. Today, 40 years later, the track is finally released to the fans. Listen to the track below.

The band’s debut album, On Through The Night was released in 1980 and immediately put the rock world on notice. The album charted at #15 in the UK and #51 in the US. It featured many of the band’s livefavorites, including some updated versions of early singles, and was certified platinum in 1989. High ‘N’ Dry, which was released in 1981, charted at #26 in the UK and #38 in the US., further cementing the band’s status.

The Early Years 79-81 box set includes a history of the band’s first two albums, written by Mojo and Classic Rock writer Paul Elliott (no relation), featuring personal insights from the band on the making and releasing of these early records, as well as rare pictures of the band and photos of memorabilia from the era.

Both albums have been remastered and available as a 1-CD version, 1 LP black vinyl, and limited-edition colored vinyl.

2020 will see Def Leppard tour the US with Mötley Crüe (with support from Poison and Joan Jett) - one of the most anticipated tours of the year.

The Early Years 79-81 box set formats and tracklistings below.

The Early Years 79-81 5CD Boxset

CD One: On Through The Night (Remastered):

"Rock Brigade"

"Hello America"

"Sorrow Is A Woman"

"It Could Be You"

"Satellite"

"When the Walls Came Tumbling Down"

"Wasted"

"Rocks Off"

"It Don't Matter"

"Answer to The Master"

"Overture"

CD Two: High 'N' Dry (Remastered):

"Let It Go"

"Another Hit and Run"

"High N Dry (Saturday Night)"

"Bringin' On the Heartache"

"Switch 625"

"You Got Me Runnin'"

"Lady Strange"

"On Through the Night"

"Mirror Mirror (Look into My Eyes)"

"No No No"

CD Three: When The Walls Came Tumbling Down - Live In Oxford 26/04/1980:

"When the Walls Came Tumbling Down"

"It Could Be You"

"Rock Brigade"

"Satellite"

"Medicine Man"

"Answer to the Master"

"When the Rain Falls"

"Sorrow Is a Woman"

"Good Morning Freedom"

"Don't Matter to Me"

"Overture"

"Lady Strange"

"GetchaRocks Off"

"Hello America"

"Wasted"

"Ride into The Sun"

CD Four: Too Many Jitterbugs - B-Sides And Rarities:

"Ride into The Sun" - The Def Leppard EP

"Getcha Rocks Off" - The Def Leppard EP

"The Overture" - The Def Leppard EP

"Wastedv - Single

"Hello America" - Single

"Rock Brigade" - Unreleased Nick Tauber produced version

"Glad I'm Alive" - Unreleased Nick Tauber produced version

"Good Morning Freedom" - Single

"Let It Go" - Single Edit

"Switch 625" - Single Edit

"Bringin' On the Heartbreak" - Single Edit

"Me and My Wine" - Original Version

"Bringin' On the Heartbreak" - Remix

"Me and My Wine" - Remix

CD Five: Raw - Early BBC Recordings:

"Glad I'm Alive" (Andy Peebles Session - 07/06/1979)

"Sorrow Is A Woman" (Andy Peebles Session - 07/06/1979)

"Wasted" (Andy Peebles Session - 07/06/1979)

"Answer to The Master" (Andy Peebles Session - 07/06/1979)

"Satellite" (Friday Rock Show Session - 03/10/1979)

"Rock Brigade" (Friday Rock Show Session - 03/10/1979)

"Wasted" (Friday Rock Show Session - 03/10/1979)

"Good Morning Freedom" (Friday Rock Show Session - 03/10/1979)

"Satellite" / "When the Walls Came Tumbling Down" (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)

"Medicine Man" (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)

"The Overture" (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)

"Lady Strange" (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)

"Getcha Rocks Off" (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)

On Through The Night (Remastered) (1CD):

"Rock Brigade"

"Hello America"

"Sorrow Is A Woman"

"It Could Be You"

"Satellite"

"When the Walls Came Tumbling Down"

"Wasted"

"Rocks Off"

"It Don't Matter"

"Answer to The Master"

"Overture"

High 'N' Dry (Remastered) (1CD):

"Let It Go"

"Another Hit and Run"

"High N Dry (Saturday Night)"

"Bringin' On the Heartache"

"Switch 625"

"You Got Me Runnin'"

"Lady Strange"

"On Through the Night"

"Mirror Mirror (Look into My Eyes)"

"No No No"

On Through The Night (Remastered) (1LP):

Side One

"Rock Brigade"

"Hello America"

"Sorrow Is A Woman"

"It Could Be You"

"Satellite"

"When the Walls Came Tumbling Down"

Side Two

"Wasted"

"Rocks Off"

"It Don't Matter"

"Answer to The Master"

"Overture"

High 'N' Dry (Remastered) (1LP):

Side One

"Let It Go"

"Another Hit and Run"

"High N Dry (Saturday Night)"

"Bringin' On the Heartache"

"Switch 625"

Side Two

"You Got Me Runnin'"

"Lady Strange"

"On Through the Night"

"Mirror Mirror (Look into My Eyes)"

"No No No"

"Rock Brigade" (Early Version):