DEF LEPPARD Tops Fan Voting For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2019; Inductees To Be Named Thursday

Cleveland.com is reporting that fans of Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Todd Rundgren, the Zombies and maybe even The Cure have to feel pretty good about their heroes’ chances of making the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Class of 2019 when it’s announced Thursday morning.

In that order, those five of the 15 official nominees for the Rock Hall’s newest class finished atop the heap in the fan balloting. Historically, the top three or four finishers in the fan vote ear induction, although it’s by no means a sure thing.

That’s because the collective fan vote counts as a single ballot, making it one of more a thousand ballots. So while winner Def Leppard’s 547,647 fan votes is impressive, it means the British metal band’s “victory” won’t guarantee induction. Although to be fair and honest, their omission would be a surprise, as the “official” voters - all the living inductees and certain music industry insiders, including record label executives, publicists and a select few journalists - usually side with the fans for the first two or three spots.

About the nomination, frontman Joe Elliott recently said, “We’re honoured and humbled to be nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. This is the highest peak a rock band can summit. For us to recognized by the prestigious panel and rock fans, who also have a vote, is sensational. Def Leppard being considered amongst such a worthy class of 2019 nominees gives us an indescribable feeling of pride…mutually shared between myself and my bandmates. We hope to see everyone at the ceremony!”

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony is schedule to take place on March 29th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 2019 nominees include:

- Def Leppard

- Devo

- Janet Jackson

- John Prine

- Kraftwerk

- LL Cool J

- MC5

- Radiohead

- Rage Against The Machine

- Roxy Music

- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

- Stevie Nicks

- The Cure

- The Zombies

- Todd Rundgren