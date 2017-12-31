DEF LEPPARD Vocalist JOE ELLIOTT Talks BRIAN JOHNSON Being Fired From AC/DC - "We Had A Drummer Lose An Arm And We Waited For Him; The Way They Dealt With It Was Not The Way I Would Have Done It"

During a new interview with Life In The Stocks, Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott discussed the 30th Anniversary of their Hysteria album, the evolution of the band's sound, touring with AC/DC during the Bon Scott era, and he offers his thoughts on AC/DC frontman Brain Johnson being replaced by Axl Rose due to Johnson's hearing issues. Check out the complete podcast at this location (Note that the interview was conducted weeks before AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young's death in November).

On Brian Johnson being fired from AC/DC and replaced by Axl Rose

Elliott: "I wouldn't have done it like that. I can't speak for Angus (Young) and his team as to what their reasons were for doing what they did, but considering that we had a drummer lose an arm and we waited for him, the way that they dealt with it was not the way I would have done it, put it that way.

I saw some stuff on YouTube, and I think he (Axl) did a pretty good job, actually. He's a huge fan, so he took to that like I would take to singing a Mott The Hoople song. Obviously, there's detractors in any walk of life, so somebody out there thinks he was awful, some people think it was the best thing ever. So it is what it is, but it kept AC/DC on the road, I suppose. But it's not really AC/DC anymore, is it? I mean, you've got Chris Slade on drums, Cliff Williams (bass) in now retired, God bless him, but Malcolm (Young, guitars) is in a nursing home. So they've got Stevie Young, who used to be in Starfighters, who opened for Def Leppard in 1981… And him and Fraser Young, the other cousin, used to sell T-shirts for us in 1980, on the On Through The Night tour. So you're looking at… it's basically just Angus and the other four now. So I don't know that Brian's ever gonna come back."

BackstageAxxess recently talked with Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen about his work as an artist, his inspirations on doing various pieces, and his relationship with Wentworth Gallery. He also talked about his charity work with Raven Drums which spawned Project Resiliency. Rick goes into detail about his charities, about giving back and how much it means for him to do so. Allen also discussed the recent celebration of the 30 year anniversary of Hysteria and what 2018 holds for Def Leppard.

Rick Allen lost his left arm back in 1984, and in the footage below he tells TMZ what has been the biggest lesson he’s learned since the loss.