DEF LEPPARD - "We Want To Do This Again"; Final Las Vegas Residency Vlog Streaming

Def Leppard have released the final vlog from the band's Las Vegas residency, stating: "Feeling rather emotional... it's been an absolute blast. We want to do this again! Let us know in the comments if you want another Vegas residency."

Def Leppard previously released the video below, featuring pro-shot live and behind-the-scenes footage from their Sin City Residency. In the clip, frontman Joe Elliott reveals that the band are filming in Las Vegas for an upcoming DVD release!