DEFICIENCY Streaming “Another Fail To Come” Track

French melodic thrash metal combo Deficiency have unveiled a new extract from their upcoming album The Dawn Of Consciousness, the follow-up of The Prodigal Child.

The song "Another Fail To Come" has been released:

The Dawn Of Consciousness was recorded in summer 2016 by David Potvin (Dome Studio - Kronos, T.A.N.K.) and is coming worldwide on March 2017.

Deficiency musically goes further in melodic, aggressive and technical aspects of its songwriting. Heavy parts, modern patterns, furious leads or catchy chorus are meeting to join a thrash metal basis and to form an efficient alliance for fans of extreme music.

The Dawn Of Consciousness is a new concept-album describing men’s rebirth after chaos and the way they seize this second chance through six primitive emotions shared by every human being on earth : surprise, sadness, joy, anger, fear and disgust. The visual work designed by French artist Ludovic Cordelières (Rusalka Design) is a major piece to complement music and lyrics’ concept.