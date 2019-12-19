DEFILED Release George Orwell-Inspired Song "Masses In Chaos"; Music Video Streaming

Death metal maniacs, Defiled, have released the official music video for "Masses In Chaos", which is third new track taken from their forthcoming album, Infinite Regress. The video can be seen below.

The band comment on the new track: "This video was taken at our previous rehearsal/recording room in Okinawa, Japan. This is where we recorded our new album. Sadly, the building was demolished and we kinda miss our 'home,' knowing too well we'll never see it again. By premiering this video we're also sharing a small, yet meaningful, souvenir with all of you. As some of you may guess, the song is about George Orwell's 1984 ... Enjoy!!"

Infinite Regress will be out January 24, 2020; find pre-orders here.

Artwork by Wes Benscoter.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Divide And Conquer”

“Tragedy”

“Systematic Decomposition”

“So Blind”

“Legacy”

“Masses In Chaos”

“Centuries”

“Aftermath”

“Invisible War”

“Ignorant”

“Slaverobot”

“Infinite Regress”

“Outro”

"Centuries":

“Tragedy”: