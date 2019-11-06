DEFILED Reveal New Album Details; First Single Streaming

Japanese death metal outfit Defiled will release their new studio album, Infinite Regress on January 24, 2020. The album art and track-list can be found below. Additionally, the band have revealed "Tragedy," the first single from the effort.

Defiled comment: "The day has finally come! We are so incredibly proud to announce our new record, Infinite Regress. The album will be out on January 2, 2020 via our home of Season of Mist. Please give a listen to our first official premiere song 'Tragedy' and we hope you guys enjoy it. Cheers!"

Artwork by Wes Benscoter:

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Divide And Conquer”

“Tragedy”

“Systematic Decomposition”

“So Blind”

“Legacy”

“Masses In Chaos”

“Centuries”

“Aftermath”

“Invisible War”

“Ignorant”

“Slaverobot”

“Infinite Regress”

“Outro”

“Tragedy”: