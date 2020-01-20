DEFILED Streaming Infinite Regress Album Ahead Of Official Release
January 20, 2020, an hour ago
Death metal maniacs, Defiled, will release their new album, Infinite Regress, on January 24. Pre-order the album here, and find an advanced audio stream of the full album below.
The album artwork was created by Wes Benscoter.
Tracklisting:
“Intro”
“Divide And Conquer”
“Tragedy”
“Systematic Decomposition”
“So Blind”
“Legacy”
“Masses In Chaos”
“Centuries”
“Aftermath”
“Invisible War”
“Ignorant”
“Slaverobot”
“Infinite Regress”
“Outro”
Album stream:
“Masses In Chaos” video: