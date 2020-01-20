DEFILED Streaming Infinite Regress Album Ahead Of Official Release

Death metal maniacs, Defiled, will release their new album, Infinite Regress, on January 24. Pre-order the album here, and find an advanced audio stream of the full album below.

The album artwork was created by Wes Benscoter.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Divide And Conquer”

“Tragedy”

“Systematic Decomposition”

“So Blind”

“Legacy”

“Masses In Chaos”

“Centuries”

“Aftermath”

“Invisible War”

“Ignorant”

“Slaverobot”

“Infinite Regress”

“Outro”

Album stream:

“Masses In Chaos” video: