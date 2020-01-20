DEFILED Streaming Infinite Regress Album Ahead Of Official Release

January 20, 2020, an hour ago

DEFILED Streaming Infinite Regress Album Ahead Of Official Release

Death metal maniacs, Defiled, will release their new album, Infinite Regress, on January 24. Pre-order the album here, and find an advanced audio stream of the full album below.

The album artwork was created by Wes Benscoter.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”
“Divide And Conquer”
“Tragedy”
“Systematic Decomposition”
“So Blind”
“Legacy”
“Masses In Chaos”
“Centuries”
“Aftermath”
“Invisible War”
“Ignorant”
“Slaverobot”
“Infinite Regress”
“Outro”

Album stream:

“Masses In Chaos” video:



