DEFILED Streaming New Single “Centuries”

December 3, 2019, 14 minutes ago

Death metal maniacs Defiled have shared "Centuries," the second single from their upcoming release, Infinite Regress.

Defiled comment on the new track: "Here is another oddball from our new album for you to chew on while waiting for the official release! This song represents pretty much our own 'out-there' style, if you know what we mean! We hope you enjoy! You guys rock, Cheers!"

Infinite Regress will be out January 24, 2020; find preorders here.

Artwork by Wes Benscoter:

Tracklisting:

“Intro”
“Divide And Conquer”
“Tragedy”
“Systematic Decomposition”
“So Blind”
“Legacy”
“Masses In Chaos”
“Centuries”
“Aftermath”
“Invisible War”
“Ignorant”
“Slaverobot”
“Infinite Regress”
“Outro”

"Centuries":

“Tragedy”:



