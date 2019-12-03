DEFILED Streaming New Single “Centuries”

Death metal maniacs Defiled have shared "Centuries," the second single from their upcoming release, Infinite Regress.

Defiled comment on the new track: "Here is another oddball from our new album for you to chew on while waiting for the official release! This song represents pretty much our own 'out-there' style, if you know what we mean! We hope you enjoy! You guys rock, Cheers!"

Infinite Regress will be out January 24, 2020; find preorders here.

Artwork by Wes Benscoter:

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Divide And Conquer”

“Tragedy”

“Systematic Decomposition”

“So Blind”

“Legacy”

“Masses In Chaos”

“Centuries”

“Aftermath”

“Invisible War”

“Ignorant”

“Slaverobot”

“Infinite Regress”

“Outro”

"Centuries":

“Tragedy”: