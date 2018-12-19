DEFORMATORY Release "Myiasis" Music Video

Ottawa-based death metal veterans, Deformatory, have released a video for "Myiasis", a track from the upcoming slit release with Blood Of Christ.

Entitled Bilateral Carnage, this CDN Records release has scheduled physical shipments going out in March. The album is being released on limited edition 7" vinyl records with only 200 copies are being pressed. Pre-order here.

"Myiasis" was filmed on location near Ottawa, Ontario with the help of an FPV race drone. This unique approach to filming a music video immerses the viewer into a relentless 6-minute technical death metal experience that is filled with unexpected and horrifying surprises.

"Myiasis" is a raw, unfettered song unraveling the psychosis of retribution. A victim’s penalty for betrayal is dissected in a sickening tale of prolonged suffering, combined with a dark and blistering musical assault crafted by the band.