DEFTONES Announce US Summer Co-Headline Tour With RISE AGAINST
February 6, 2017, 22 minutes ago
Deftones have announced that they will hit the road for a month-long co-headlining tour this summer with Rise Against. The tour kicks off on June 9th in Chicago and travels across the US before wrapping up in Phoenix on July 9th. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 10th at 10 AM (local time) at deftones.com. See below for all upcoming tour dates.
"We've been talking to Rise about touring together for a while now. Finally, everything aligned and we get to spend the summer playing shows with our friends. We couldn’t be more excited and can't wait to see you at the shows," said Deftones.
Deftones are touring in support of their critically acclaimed eighth studio album, Gore, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 Album chart upon its release in April.
Deftones have released eight studio albums to date and have sold over 10 million albums worldwide. The band is vocalist/guitarist Chino Moreno, guitarist Stephen Carpenter, keyboardist/samplist Frank Delgado, drummer Abe Cunningham, and bassist Sergio Vega.
Tour dates:
June
9 - Chicago, IL - FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
10 - Detroit, MI - Freedom Hill Amphitheatre
11 - Toronto, ON - Molson Amphitheatre
13 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon @ Jones Beach Theater
16 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier @ Penn's Landing
18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre
20 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
22 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
23 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
24 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amphitheatre
26 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
27 - Dallas, TX - Gexa Energy Pavilion
28 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheatre
30 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
July
1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
3 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
6 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
7 - San Diego, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre
8 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Event Center
9 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak Chin Pavilion